Centre must not delay resolving other demands of farmers: Mayawati after farm laws repeal announcement

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that the Modi government should not delay resolving the issues of farmers any longer and do so at the earliest. Her statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to withdraw the controversial three farm laws, in an address to the nation last week.

“The central government has withdrawn the three farm laws, but the government should still sit with farmers' organisations and solve their problems so that the farmers can go back home satisfied and get back into work.” she said.

Meanwhile, Central minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the government will be looking into when the matter of withdrawing the three farm laws can be listed in Parliament.

“The ministry of agriculture is deliberating and it will be decided,” Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “The Prime Minister has already announced it. When it comes to the Parliament, we will look into as to when it should be listed.”

Farmer unions, on the hand have said they will continue their protest till the Centre begins deliberations with them over the six demands put forward by them, including a law guaranteeing minimum selling price (MSP) and the arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra, even as the Modi government prepared to bring bills in the Parliament to withdraw its three farm laws.

The bills to repeal the three agriculture laws are expected to be brought in the winter session of Parliament which commences on November 29.

Farmers were protesting on the borders of Delhi, for over an year against the three farm laws – the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:22 PM IST