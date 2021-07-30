Centre making all efforts to ease travel restrictions for Indian students in foreign universities: MoS V Muraleedharan

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that India has been making efforts to ease travel restrictions wherever in place, for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities to make their travel to their respective countries possible.

Replying to Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha on steps taken by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) Muraleedharan said, "The Ministry has been making efforts for easing travel restrictions wherever in place, for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities to make their travel to respective countries possible."

He also said that travel restrictions were being eased for Indian students to travel to many countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia, etc.

"Issue of travel restrictions has been taken up at ministerial level with several countries. Consequently, travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students to travel to many countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia,” the minister said in the upper house.