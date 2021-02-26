Centre issues guidelines for phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination: Check it out here

The Union Government on Friday issued guidelines for the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination which is going to start from March 1.
The Centre has notified three simplified processes of registration which include advance, on-site self-registration and facilitated cohort registration for senior citizens who are willing to participate in the vaccination drive.
Moreover, individuals between 45 and 59 years of age need to show a medical certificate signed by registered medical practitioners for taking the vaccine shots.
However the state and civic health department are still awaiting the outcome of the final discussion with the state government; the criteria for comorbidities is being finalised as well as the vaccination charges at the private hospitals.
“Under all the above three routes, all beneficiaries would be captured on Co-WIN2.0 platform and would be issued digital QR Code based provisional (on receiving the first dose) and final (on receiving second dose) certificates. These can be downloaded from the link shown in the SMS which the beneficiary shall receive after the vaccination. A print out of these certificates can also be taken from the vaccination centres,” read the guidelines.
Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said they are waiting for more clarity how it is going to be done despite having received the guidelines for the third phase. Moreover, they have got very less time to organise the drive for the senior citizens as they are still clueless about the criteria of comorbidities which is likely to be finalised over the weekend.
“We have been asked not to conduct a vaccination drive for the next two days and have been directed to upload data of the recipients by tonight on Co-Win 2.0 portal. Moreover, we have been asked to keep a plan ready which will include the granular weekly and fortnightly plans for scaling up the vaccination sites both within the government and private facilities and also the number of vaccine doses administered,” he said.
However, the vaccination will be free of charge at the Government Vaccination Centres. The beneficiary will have to show a photo ID document for proof of age (preferably Aadhar card or EPIC card) and certificate of co-morbidity (if required). Those taking the COVID vaccine at any designated/empanelled private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge.
However, health officials said they are waiting for more clarity on what is termed as comorbidity, which would be a criterion for 45 plus people to get the vaccine. Such a definition would help the authorities to be better equipped. “The pandemic, in its present stage, is certainly scary, especially given the fact that Mumbai's numbers are again on the rise. The vaccine rollout should be as smooth as possible to arrest the spread of the disease. Uncontrolled spread would force the hands of the authorities towards a lockdown, which would have catastrophic effects,” he said.
Advance Self-Registration:
The beneficiaries will be able to self- register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT Applications such as Arogya Setu. The app will list the Government and private hospitals serving as COVID Vaccination Centres with date and time of the available schedules. The beneficiary would be able to choose the centre of his/her choice and take an appointment for vaccination.
On-site Registration:
Facility of On-Site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID vaccination centres and get themselves registered on site and then vaccinated.
Facilitated Cohort Registration:
Under this mechanism, the State/UT Government will take proactive lead. Specific date(s) for COVID vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated. The State/UT health authorities will ensure that the target groups are actively mobilised and brought to the vaccination centres. ASHAs, ANMs, Panchayati Raj representatives and Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) will be utilized for mobilizing the target groups.
