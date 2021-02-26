Centre issues guidelines for phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination: Check it out here

The Union Government on Friday issued guidelines for the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination which is going to start from March 1.

The Centre has notified three simplified processes of registration which include advance, on-site self-registration and facilitated cohort registration for senior citizens who are willing to participate in the vaccination drive.

Moreover, individuals between 45 and 59 years of age need to show a medical certificate signed by registered medical practitioners for taking the vaccine shots.

However the state and civic health department are still awaiting the outcome of the final discussion with the state government; the criteria for comorbidities is being finalised as well as the vaccination charges at the private hospitals.

“Under all the above three routes, all beneficiaries would be captured on Co-WIN2.0 platform and would be issued digital QR Code based provisional (on receiving the first dose) and final (on receiving second dose) certificates. These can be downloaded from the link shown in the SMS which the beneficiary shall receive after the vaccination. A print out of these certificates can also be taken from the vaccination centres,” read the guidelines.