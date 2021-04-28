Centre issues clarification as people complain about inability to register for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive

With COVID-19 vaccine registrations set to open for all adults on April 28, confusion reigned supreme on Wednesday morning. A quick perusal of Twitter indicates that countless individuals had attempted the registration process without success, prompting officials to issue a clarification of sorts.

According to a post from the Aarogya Setu Twitter handle, registrations for the third phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive will be opening at 4 pm on April 28. One can register themselves via the CoWIN website, the Aarogya Setu app or the UMANG app. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remain the same.

The government has made it mandatory for the 18-44 age group to register ahead of time and make an appointment to get the vaccine. In the initial days, at least, walk-ins will not be allowed. Those who had already been eligible (aged 45 years and above) can however continue to avail the on-site registration facility.

From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from people will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers. Some states have already announced their intention to provide vaccines to all adults free of cost, even as others mull the possibility.

