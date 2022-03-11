Centre introducing regressive ideas in syllabus, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the Central Government was introducing “regressive ideas” in the syllabus of universities and this was a “worrisome development”. In a virtual address at the South Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet organised by the Association of Indian Universities in Coimbatore, he called for restoring Education from the Concurrent List to the State List.

“As Vice Chancellors, you play an important role in shaping the functioning and quality of universities. You should discharge your duties in a manner to promote scientific temperament among students. The Centre making use of Education coming under the Concurrent List and using its powers to introduce regressive ideas in the syllabus is worrisome,” Stalin said.

According to him, the best solution for this issue was to restore Education to the State List.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, who attended the event in person, chose to make a political statement on the occasion saying those talking about federalism should realise India was not a “contractual union”, unlike the United States of America, but an organic one.

“India that was Bharat, was like body parts, each different in shape and functioning, but part of the body and which couldn’t function outside the body,” he said in what was viewed as an indirect message to the ruling DMK that has been periodically holding the torch of “federalism” and also describing the Centre as “Union” Government.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:08 PM IST