Centre hikes subsidy by 140%, farmers to get DAP at old rates

New Delhi: In what is being hyped as a ‘historic’ decision, farmers will get a subsidy of ₹1,200 per bag of fertiliser, instead of the current ₹500, even though it will drain the exchequer by an additional Rs 14,775 crore.

The decision to hike the subsidy was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister stressed that farmers "should get fertilisers at old rates" despite the international rise in prices, the statement read.

The whopping 140 per cent increase in subsidy will serve to offset the price rise in international market, the Prime Minister's office said, underscoring that farmers "should get fertilisers at old rates." So, instead of ₹2,400 -- which is what the price is working out to following the rise in global prices -- the farmers will continue to get a bag of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) for ₹1,200.