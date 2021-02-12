Centre has spent Rs 7.95 cr on campaign to bust myths about farm laws: Narendra Singh Tomar

The Centre has spent over Rs 7.95 crore in five months till January for a publicity campaign to bust myths about the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Friday.

Out of this, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry committed Rs 7,25,57,246 for release of advertisements between September 2020 and January 2021 on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, he said.

Tomar, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, further said the print advertisements have been published through the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) in Hindi, English and regional language newspapers for "clarifications related to farm laws including on myth and realities, etc" for creating awareness among the farmers and other stakeholders.