Centre determined to implement all Central Acts in J&K and Ladakh, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

The "prophets of doom" predicting "volcanos" in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 have "fallen silent" and the Centre is committed to implement all central laws in the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Urging people to cooperate with the government in the implementation of the Central laws, Singh sought to assure them that all central laws are "citizen friendly" and meant to "benefit the last man in the queue" and "liberate the lower strata of society from the exploitation by the vested interests".

"Let each one of us understand and keep reminding ourselves and those around us that the Article 370 is gone and gone forever. It is not going to come back. Even the prophets of doom who were talking of eruption of volcanos and occurrence of earthquakes have fallen silent," Singh said inaugurating a two-day regional conference here.