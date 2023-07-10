Centre Defends Abrogation Of Article 370 In Affidavit As SC Set To Hear Issue Tomorrow After 3 Years

PTI

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on petitions questioning the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir On tuesday, the Central government has asserted that the decision has brought about "unprecedented stability and progress" in the region.

In an affidavit submitted on Monday, the Centre justified its move to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Countering the petitions challenging the abrogation, the Centre stated that incidents of stone-pelting, which peaked at 1,767 in 2018, have completely halted in 2023.

The Centre, in a comprehensive 20-page affidavit, outlined a range of measures implemented to foster peace and progress in the region, affirming that this "historic step has brought stability, peace, development, and security in the region".

Abrogation of article 370 dismantled terrorist ecosystem: Centre

Additionally, the affidavit emphasised that determined anti-terrorism efforts have effectively dismantled the terrorist ecosystem, resulting in a substantial decline in terrorist recruitment from 199 individuals in 2018 to a mere 12 in 2023.

"There has been comprehensive growth, development, and progress in all spheres of life in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh stands as a testament to parliamentary wisdom. After the constitutional changes were carried out democratically, major steps were taken to strengthen grassroots democracy," the affidavit read.

"All residents of the region are enjoying the rights available to citizens in other parts of the country," it further added.

The Centre, citing rise in tourist footfalls in the region, said, "There has been a significant increase in tourist visits to the valley after the decision. As of December 2022, 1.88 crore tourists have visited. The G20 meeting held there was a watershed event in the history of tourism in the valley."

"Life has returned to normalcy in the region after three decades of turmoil. People have adapted to the changes, enjoying peace, prosperity, and stability," it went on to add.

Article 370 issue returns to SC after three years

On Tuesday, a five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, is set to hear the case and determine the hearing schedule. The group of petitions, filed in 2019, was referred to a five-judge constitution bench in December 2019, with the then Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at the helm.

The petitions challenge a Presidential Order issued on August 5, 2019, which resulted in the abrogation of Article 370.

Article 370 had granted special rights and privileges to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir since 1954, in accordance with the Instrument of Accession.

Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act of 2019 came into effect, leading to the division of the state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A multitude of petitions on the matter has been submitted to the Supreme Court, representing a diverse group of individuals, including lawyers, activists, politicians, and retired civil servants.

Among the petitioners are advocate ML Sharma, Jammu and Kashmir-based lawyer Shakir Shabir, Lok Sabha MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi from the National Conference, as well as Shehla Rashid.

Additionally, the list of petitioners comprises Radha Kumar, a former member of the Home Ministry's Group of Interlocutors for J&K, Hindal Haidar Tyabji, a former Chief Secretary of J&K, retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, retired Major General Ashok Kumar Mehta, Amitabha Pande, a former Secretary to the Inter-State Council of the Government of India, and Gopal Pillai, a former Union Home Secretary.

