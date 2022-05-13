Centre declares one-day state mourning on demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday evening announced one-day state mourning on the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the GoI has decided that there will be one day’s state mourning tomorrow throughout India," MHA said.

"The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences on the demise.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace."

"Received with profound grief, the news of the death of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A strong and visionary leader, he steered the UAE through pathbreaking reforms making it an oasis of prosperity," Piyush Goyal tweeted.

"His contribution in fostering deeper India-UAE ties cannot be overstated. At a time when we have set sail on a new phase of our ties, Sheikh Khalifa's departure will be strongly felt. I extend my deepest condolences to the Royal family & the people of UAE in this hour of grief," he added.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and to the people of United Arab Emirates. He will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:57 PM IST