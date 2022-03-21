Centre considering COVID-19 booster dose for all adults: Report

New Delhi: India is considering making all adults eligible for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, as infections grow in some countries and some Indians find it hard to travel abroad without a third dose.

Last week, the health ministry urged Indian states to boost surveillance measures for the disease, citing a resurgence in some parts of Asia and Europe.

Shiv Sena Member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday urged the health ministry to issue clear guidelines on the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for those under 60 years of age.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi said as the world is returning to normalcy and international flights are resuming from March 27, several countries have come up with strict guidelines on vaccine doses that have been administered within a specific time period before allowing entry.

In absence of clear guidelines, Indians will be left in the lurch, and hence the health ministry should come up with clear guidelines on it, she said.

Countries such as China and Italy have seen a recent rise in cases. Infections in India have fallen to their lowest in more than a year, however, with 1,549 new cases reported in the past 24 hours and 31 deaths.

The government is debating whether to provide boosters to other groups for free, said one of the sources, who both sought anonymity as the government has yet to make a decision.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 01:53 PM IST