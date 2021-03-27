Centre chalks out 4-point plan to tackle Suez Canal blockage

The Centre has chalked out a four-point plan to deal with the blockage in the Suez Canal, which has disrupted global trade, with over 200 vessels stuck in the channel. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has welcomed cooperation and help from the US and other countries to refloat a giant cargo ship that has run aground and disrupted traffic on the world's busiest waterway trade routes.

The Suez Canal route is used for Indian trade worth $200 bln to and from North America, South America and Europe, which includes petroleum goods, organic chemicals, iron and steel, automobile, machinery, textiles and carpets, handicrafts including furniture, leather goods, among others.