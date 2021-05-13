Centre, Bharat Biotech willing to invite other companies to scale up Covaxin production

Amid the reports of coronavirus vaccine shortage from various states, the Central government and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are willing to invite other companies which want to produce COVAXIN in a bid to scale up the vaccine production, said NITI Aayog member, Dr VK Paul, on Thursday.

However, Dr Paul also stressed that COVAXIN can only be produced in the Biosafety level 3 (BSL3) labs.

"People say that Covaxin should be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Covaxin manufacturing company (Bharat Biotech) has welcomed this when we discussed it with them. Under this vaccine, a live virus is inactivated and this is done only in BSL3 labs. Not every company has this. We give an open invitation to companies who want to do this. Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. The Centre will assist so that capacity is increased," Dr Paul said.

Talking about the vaccination coverage in his presentation NITI Aayog member emphasised that one-third of the population aged 45 years and above are now covered.