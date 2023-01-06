Centre assures SC of adhering to timeline of Judges' appointment, says will clear pending recommendations soon

Image for representational purpose. | PTI

Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court that it would adhere to the timeline relating to the process of appointment of judges in High Courts.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing Centre, apprised the court that out of 104 recommendations with the govt as of now, 44 will be processed by Saturday itself.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul listed the matter for further hearing on February 3.

Meritorious people hesitant due to delays in appointment: SC

The court also expressed concern about creating an environment where meritorious people are hesitant to give consent for their names for an appointment for a judge's post due to delay in clearing the name. The court also flagged the issue that the people have withdrawn a couple of names as their names have not been cleared for months.

The court also observed that names cleared by the Collegium are put on the website and then it is not cleared. The court remarked that the person is professionally affected, therefore people hesitate to give consent as it gives examples of two outstanding counsels who withdrew their names because of the delay in clearing their names Attorney General R Venkataramani urged to list the matter after four weeks as he needs to have some consultations on the issue.

Sends wrong signal: SC on centre keeping name pending

The court also said that keeping the name pending sends the wrong signal. The court also observed that govt might have apprehensions but names cannot be kept on hold. The court also said that till the law holds the fort, the law has to be implemented. Until this is the law of the land, Centre will have to follow it, the court remarked.

The court observation came while hearing a plea against the Centre for keeping the name Collegium recommended names of judges for their appointment in the various High courts and Supreme Court pending.