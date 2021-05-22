Centre asks social media to remove 'Indian variant' content

Taking umbrage to the term “Indian variant” of Covid, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked all social media platforms to immediately remove all content that refers to or implies "Indian variant" of Coronavirus.

In an advisory to social media platforms, MEIT said this is in line with earlier advisories to curb fake news, misinformation concerning coronavirus on platforms. The Ministry said it has come to its notice that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an "Indian variant" of coronavirus is spreading across the countries.