Centre allows Suresh Chavhanke's Sudarshan News channel to air controversial 'UPSC Jihad' episode

On Thursday, the Centre allowed Sudarshan News channel to broadcast the show controversial show 'UPSC Jihad'.

However, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed the channel to ensure that the show does not violate any programme code.

Earlier, the apex court refused to restrain the pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the High Court in an interim order stayed the telecast of the show which was scheduled for today itself at 8PM.

The news on the issue came from the high court where a bench of Justice Navin Chawla restrained the Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme on the petition filed by former and present students of Jamia Milia University.

It also emerged that the matter was also dealt by an apex court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph which said it has to first circumspect in imposing a prior restraint on publication or the airing of views.

A lawyer said going by the judicial discipline and precedence, the apex court order would prevail on the Delhi high court's order and in all likelihood the matter can be transferred to the apex court on upcoming dates of hearing.

In a snowballing of the controversy over "UPSC Jihad", a group of 91 former civil servants have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking legal and administrative action against Sudarshan New TV channel and said that is completely perverse to allege that there is a conspiracy to infiltrate Muslim officers into the services, or to use terms like UPSC Jihad or Civil Services Jihad in this connection.

"These communal and irresponsible statements amount to hate speech and are defamatory of an entire community," the signatories to the letter said.

Earlier, Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News channel courted controversy for releasing a promo of their upcoming program on increasing numbers of Muslim candidates clearing civil services exam, tagging it as 'UPSC Jihad'.

The video shared by Chavhanke on Twitter sparked an outrage for its "hateful agenda" targeting the Muslim community.

Chavhanke, in the video, speaks about the increasing number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exam and says, "Sarkari naukriyo me Musalmano ke ghuspaith par bada khuslasa, aakhir achank Musalman IAS IPS me kaise badhgaye (Big revelation on increasing number of Muslims clearing government jobs, how come more and more Muslims are becoming IAS and IPS now? )." Chavhanke also goes on to say that what will happen if Jihadis from Jamia becomes your district collectors and secretaries.

(With inputs from Agencies)