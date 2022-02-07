Centre again says Aadhaar not required for Covid jab

Notwithstanding the fact that citizens cannot register on the CoWIN portal for Covid vaccination without Aadhaar number, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that Aadhaar was not mandatory for getting vaccinated.

It said one can get registered with the help of one of the nine identity documents and produce them at the time of vaccination. These include passport, driving license, PAN card, voter's card and ration card.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant accordingly disposed of a PIL by Shddharth Shankar Sharma of Pune. It had issue notice to the Centre on the PIL.

“Counsel for Union submits that about 87 lakh people without ID cards have been vaccinated. The grievance of the petitioner that he was denied vaccination for non-production of Aadhaar Card has also been dealt in the affidavit. The Health Ministry addressed a letter to the principal secretary, Health, in Maharashtra to take action against the concerned private vaccination centre which denied vaccination to the petitioner despite production of valid passport ID. The grievance of the petitioner is duly met. All concerned authorities to act in accordance with the policy of the government," the court said.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:08 PM IST