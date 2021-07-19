Central Universities Common Entrance Test 2021: Will CUCET be held or not? Here's what we know so far

While the dates of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE Mains) 2021 and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) were announced, the status of the schedule for Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admission was kept in abeyance.

The dates for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) conducted for admissions to various Integrated/Under-Graduate, Post Graduate and Research Programmes in several Central Universities and State Universities of India have also not been released yet.

Now, ending the uncertainty looming over teh entrance, UGC announced that the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admission will not be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that admission to the universities will be based on a common entrance test.

"In view of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, admission process in central universities during academic session 2021-22 may continue as per past practice.

Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) may be implemented from academic session 2022-23," the UGC tweeted.

The Union Education Ministry had constituted a committee to look into modalities for the CUCET for admissions to all undergraduate courses at central universities as suggested under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.