Central Railway to run parcel train between Kalyan-Changsari on April 17

Central Railway will run parcel train between Kalyan and Changsari for sending essential commodities like medical, food, etc on 17.4.2020. In case full parcel train is loaded by a party at originating point the train can be run through enroute stations to reach parcels quickly to destination. If full parcel train load is offered by a party for any destination, CR will work proactively to provide the service. No passengers will be allowed to enter these trains. The details are as under:
00117 Parcel train will leave Kalyan at 20.30 hrs on 17.4.2020, Igatpuri (23.00/23.10); Bhusaval (03.30/04.00); Nagpur (11.00/11.30); Durg (15.50/15.55); Bilaspur (19.00/19.05); Jharsuguda (22.40/22.45); Tatanagar (02.55/03.00); Dankuni (07.20/07.50); Malda Town (13.20/13.30); New Bongaigaon (23.00/23.05) and arrive Changsari at 03.00 hrs on 20.4.2020.
00118 Parcel train will leave Changsari at 23.30 hrs on 20.4.2020, New Bongaigaon (04.00/04.05); Malda Town (14.10/14.20); Dankuni (20.20/20.50)l Tatanagar (01.00/01.05); Jharsuguda (05.05/05.10); Bilaspur (08.20/08.25); Durg (11.00/11.05); Nagpur (15.30/16.00); Bhusaval (23.20/23.50); Igatpuri (04.50/05.00) and arrive Kalyan at 07.30 hrs on 23.4.2020.
Composition: 2 parcel vans for Changsari + 1 parcel van for Dankuni + 1 luggage cum guard’s van from Kalyan+ 3 parcel vans from Bhusaval + 2 parcel vans from Nagpur = Total 9 coaches
Contact Numbers: Telephone No.138
Mumbai: 8828110963 / 8828110983 / 7972279217
Chief Parcel Supervisor: CSMT: 9730536767 / 7400098800
Chief Parcel Supervisor: LTT: 9967447343 / 7666653802
Chief Parcel Supervisor: Kalyan: 9869142069
Bhusaval: 7219611950
Nagpur: 7219612950
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)