Central Railway to restore Pantry Car in Express trains- see details here

Central Railway has decided to re-attach Pantry Car in its 11 pairs of Mail Express trains on a permanent basis. Services of pantry cars were temporarily discontinued due to the pandemic.

Details of trains are as follows:

1. 12165/12166 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Express w.e.f. 23.12.2021 Ex LTT and w.e.f. 24.12.2021 Ex Gorakhpur

2. 22179/22180 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – MGR Chennai Central Express w.e.f. 27.12.2021 Ex LTT and w.e.f. 28.12.2021 Ex MGR Chennai Central

3. 11033/11034 Pune – Darbhanga Express w.e.f. 29.12.2021 Ex Pune and w.e.f. 31.12.2021 Ex Darbhanga

4. 22131/22132 Pune – Banaras Express w.e.f. 10.1.2022 Ex Pune and w.e.f. 12.1.2022 Ex Banaras

5. 22150/22149 Pune – Ernakulam Junction Express w.e.f. 2.1.2022 Ex Pune and w.e.f. 3.1.2022 Ex Ernakulam junction

6. 11097/11098 Pune – Ernakulam Junction Express w.e.f. 8.1.2022 Ex Pune and w.e.f. 10.1.2022 Ex Ernakulam Junction

7. 11037/11038 Pune – Gorakhpur Express w.e.f. 13.1.2022 Ex Pune and w.e.f. 15.1.2022 Ex Gorakhpur

8. 12107/12108 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Lucknow Express w.e.f. 5.1.2022 Ex Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and w.e.f. 6.1.2022 Ex Lucknow

9. 12153/12154 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Rani Kamlapati Express w.e.f. 30.12.2021 Ex LTT and w.e.f. 31.12.2021 Ex Rani Kamlapati

10. 12161/12162 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Agra Cantt. Lashkar Express w.e.f. 7.1.2022 Ex LTT and w.e.f. 8.1.2022 Ex Agra Cantt.

11. 12173/12174 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Pratapgarh Junction Udyognagari Express w.e.f. 2.1.2022 Ex LTT and w.e.f. 4.1.2022 Ex Pratapgarh Junction.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these trains adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 06:51 PM IST