Central Railway To Extend The Run Of Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers

Central Railway | file pic

Central Railway will extend the run of special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. Train number 02102 Manmad-Dadar Tri-weekly special (Wednesday-Friday-Sunday) notified to run upto 29th September is now extended up to 31th December 2023.

Train number 02101 Dadar-Manmad Tri-weekly special (Tuesday-Wednesday-Saturday) notified to run upto 30th October 2023 is now extended up to 02nd January 2024.

Train number 01065 Dadar-Dhule (Tri-weekly) special (Monday-Friday-Sunday) notified to run upto 30th September is now extended up to 01st January 2024.

Train number 01066 Dhule-Dadar (Tri-weekly) special (Monday-Tuesday-Saturday) notified to run upto 30th September is now extended up to 02nd January 2024.

There is no change in timings, composition and halts for above mentioned trains.

Bookings for extended trips of special train No. 02102/02101 and 01065/01066 on special charges is already opened at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Read Also Indian Railways To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush Of Passengers During Festive Season

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)