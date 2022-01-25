Central Railway RPF conducts anti-smoking drive, collects Rs 19,500 fine from 36 people between 30 Dec 2021 to 23 Jan 2022

Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, the Railway Protection Force of Central Railway conducted intensive campaigns against 'Prevention of Fire in Railway Compartments' and caught 36 smokers between December 30th 2021 to January 23, 2022, and collected a fine of Rs 19,500 from them. Apart from that, 83 cases were detected under the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products Act.

Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to Rs 100.

The RPF of Central Railway conducted an Anti-smoking drive as a measure to prevent fire incidents in trains and at stations during the period from 30th December 2021 to 23rd January 2022.

During this period, a total of 83 cases were detected under COTPA (Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act) and 36 cases registered under section 167 of Railways Act which prohibits smoking in Railway Compartment despite objection. Thus a total of Rs. 19,500/- realised as a penalty from these cases.

"RPF has conducts various campaigns in Railway premises and on trains from December 30th 2021 to January 5th 2022," said an officer of CR, adding that these campaigns were held to educate rail users to take preventive steps to avoid fire incidents in Railways.

During the campaign, the Railway protection force has taken various steps such as distributing leaflets, pasting stickers, performing nukkad nataks and making continuous announcements at stations through a public address system.

In addition, the RPF has also conducted awareness meetings to avoid fire incidents with all stakeholders of Railways such as parcel porters, leaseholders, parcel staff, luggage porters, pantry car staff, onboard cleanliness staff, other rail users etc.

Further from January 6th 2022 to January 23rd 2022, the RPF has conducted 991 checks to ensure the prevention of fire incidents on trains at stations, stabling yards, washing plants, pit lines and also at fuelling points etc.

Railway administration appeals to the passengers not to carry any inflammable to avoid fire accidents in trains and at stations.

