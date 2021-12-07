Central Railway organizes meet with prominent service providers to promote Bharat Gaurav trains

Central Railway has organised a meeting to promote Bharat Gaurav Trains with prominent service providers. A presentation was made to familiarise the service providers. The process of registration was also explained to them with the key features of the scheme.

Shri Mani Jit Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, presided over the meeting and Ms Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services) gave the presentation.

The service providers included the Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Akbar Travels, Thomas Cook, Veena World and Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd.

Dr Dhananjay S, Joint Director, and Ms Indira Thakur, Public Relations Officer, Department of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, Mr Divakar from Thomas Cook, Ms Shanti and Ms Deepali from Kesari Tours, Mr Tanmay and Ms Shivangi from Veena World and Ms Bhavna from Akbar Travels attended the meeting.

They have shown keen interest and enthusiasm. Discussions ranged from the type of itinerary to the time taken to refurbish coaches. A sample of the tentative cost that would be incurred for a 14 coach train up to 500 km was also shared with the service providers for them to work on other modalities.

The Ministry of Railways has announced the operation of theme-based Bharat Gaurav Trains to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 09:24 PM IST