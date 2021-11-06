'Central leaders will decide Tathagata Roy's fate': West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar after Dilip Ghosh's comment

Kolkata: BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday slammed former Tripura Governor and BJP leader Tathagata Roy and said that he should leave the party if he was so upset.

Addressing the media, Ghosh said that if Tathagata is ‘ashamed’ of the party leaders then he should quit the party immediately.

“Those who have gained the most from the party didn’t do anything for the party. Those who are ashamed can leave the party immediately,” slammed Ghosh.

Notably, Tathagata had been extremely vocal against Dilip Ghosh, West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya and co-observer Shiv Prakash after the poll debacle of the saffron camp in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls. Last week the former Tripura Governor once again slammed the three leaders and also held them responsible after BJP faced major debacle in the bypolls held recently in Bengal.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that the West Bengal leaders don’t have the say on removal of Roy despite criticizing the state leaders.

“Tathagata is not active in the party and is also not a part of any state committees. He was once part of the central committee and the central leaders will decide on the fate of Tathagata Roy,” claimed Sukanta.

However, Tathagata refused to say anything on Dilip Ghosh’s comment.

“No matter what I say Dilip Ghosh will not understand so it is useless to comment on him. I am not giving any importance to Ghosh’s comment against me,” said Roy.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that party leaders ‘should settle scores’ within the party and should speak anything outside the party.

