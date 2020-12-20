Central govt taking suggestions from people for upcoming Budget: Anurag Thakur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the central government is taking suggestions from people across the country for the upcoming Union Budget.

After attending the 48th convention of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India in Indore, the Hamirpur MP said he met the government officials and businessmen in the city and listened to their expectations regarding the upcoming Budget.

"The good thing is that for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and to make India a $5-trillion economy, businesses of Indore and Madhya Pradesh are coming forward. I met government officials as well as businessmen here and listened to their grievances. They also gave some very good important suggestions regarding the upcoming Budget. We are inviting suggestions from across the country. Meetings are going on in Delhi and many people are sending their suggestions online," the minister said. He added that the government will try to incorporate as many suggestions in the Budget as possible.