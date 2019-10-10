Central forces deployment: States will have to fork out more for central forces

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Thursday hiked for the next five years the rates for hiring of the central armed police forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) by the states and the union territory of Delhi, except Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Northeastern states and the left wing extremism affected states.

It said these rates will go up by 10 per cent every year until 2024, while the exception states will pay only 10 per cent of the new rates notified now. The first quarterly bill will be raised by the end of this month.

The notification says a battalion deployed in normal areas in the current financial year of 2019-20 will cost Rs 13.70 crore per annum, while it will be Rs 25.18 crore per annum in moderate hardship zones and Rs 34.28 crore per annum in the high risk and high hardship zone.

These rates in 2020-21 will be raised to Rs 15.40 crore per annum, Rs 26.88 crore per annum and Rs 35.96 crore per annum respectively, while in 2021-22, these will be Rs 17.36 crore, Rs 28.85 crore and Rs 37.93 crore, going up to Rs 19.85 crore, Rs 31.13 crore and Rs 40.21 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 22.30 crore, Rs 33.78 crore and Rs 42.86 crore in 2023-24.

The Home Ministry sources said the higher billing rates were notified to discourage the States from seeking the central forces instead of increasing its own state force. The Centre provides six types of the central forces, namely National Security Guard (NSG), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

They said the state governments and Delhi government have been asked to "ensure necessary heads are opened in their budget, if not existing, to facilitate regular payment of deployment charges."

Apart from counter-insurgency operations, the central forces are deployed on the request of the concerned states that find difficulties to manage law and order situation with the help of the state police or for rescue and relief operations.

"A comprehensive review of existing policy was conducted in the ministry to fix the rates of CAPF deployment charges per battalion, comprising seven companies, in addition to the actual cost of transportation or movement of the battalion for the next five years," the sources said.

Besides, the states have to also bear the cost of accommodation and allied facilities such as water and power supply and other allied facilities. The states would not be reimbursed these costs.

The notification provides for 5 per cent rebate on the states making payment of quarterly bill within 90 days of the due date, besides proportionate reduction of the rate if the strength of each company is less than the standard strength of 90 personnel. Any default in timely payment will attract cumulative 2.5 per cent quarterly penalty.