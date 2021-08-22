Central agencies given 15 names to be targeted by PM: Sisodia

New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list and "ruin them before the next elections".

During an online briefing, Sisodia claimed that many names on the list are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

An immediate reaction was not available from the BJP or the central government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal echoed similar sentiments and said nothing had come out of the earlier raids or fake cases.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Do politics of votes and win the trust of people.” “

“There were so many fake cases filed against us and raids conducted but you got nothing. You want to file more fake cases and carry out raids? You are welcome."

"We have learnt from reliable sources that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over a list of 15 people to the CBI, the ED and the Delhi Police, asking them to conduct raids and file fake FIRs against them (people on the list) in order to ruin them before the next elections," Sisodia claimed.

He claimed that Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has promised to get the job done.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:06 AM IST