Cell phones inside Tihar: DG Prisons says nexus must be broken

New Delhi: High profile prisoner inside Tihar jail using mobile phones to communicate outside, is a known fact. Acknowledging the fact for the first time, the newly appointed Director General of Delhi Prisons, Sandeep Goel said dismantling the nexus will be his priority.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, senior IPS officer Goel said that this is going to be the biggest challenge of his career to break the syndicate of the gang which supplies mobile phones to the jail inmates.

Goel took charge as the Director General of Delhi Prisons, Tihar on July 17.

He said the way mobile phones were being smuggled into the prison and landing into the hands of gangsters lodged in the jail is a cause of concern for the prison authorities.

"My first priority is to dismantle the nexus of the jail inmates and staff members who help the mobile phones land in the underworld dons and gangsters' lap," he said.

"I held a meeting with all the 16 jail superintendents of Delhi in this connection. We have made a concrete plan which will be put into action soon," the 1989 batch IPS officer said.

For security reasons, I would not like to elaborate more, but will definitely say that this illegal activity will be done away with once and for all."

"I may be new to this place, but prison and its working system is not new to me. I hope the experience of working with Delhi Police will come handy in dealing with the problems of Tihar prison," Goel added.

To prevent the calls made through whatsapp using Wi-Fi or VOIP (Voice over internet protocol) numbers, Goel said: "There is a need to upgrade the jammer system in Tihar and other jails of the national capital."

On the question of how mobile phones reach the jail inmates in spite of all the restrictions, Goel said the gangsters are smart and tech-savvy, but not enough to dodge the vigil for too long a time.

The Tihar jail is on high alert after the union government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the constitution that had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the DG Prisons, said.

By Sanjiv Kumar Singh Chauhan