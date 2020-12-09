Celebrating Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday: 5 best dialogues of Bollywood's Tragedy King

The veteran actor has had an impeccable career spanning six decades and almost everyone in the industry is a huge fan of his. He seems to have inspired several generations of actors, Shah Rukh Khan being one of them. He is married to Saira Banu who is always seen by his side, supporting him, loving him. Dilip Kumar has been described as the 'ultimate method actor' by Satyajit Ray.
Dilip Kumar was born as Yusuf Khan in Pakistan. However the actor is very fluent in Marathi, because he had done his schooling in Maharashtra.
When Dilip Kumar made his debut in 1944 with Jwar Bhata, Bollywood would have a new tragedy king! He went on to give classic performances in films like Andaz (1949), Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Azaad (1955) and the epic drama Mughal-e-Azam (1960). Over a period of time, he became a legend of his era. So popular was Dilip Kumar that every aspiring actor wanted to be like him and many till date, ape his style of acting. Recipient of many prestigious awards including the Padma Bhushan, Dilip Kumar was also the highest paid Hindi actor in the 50s and early 60s. He is reported to hold a Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor.
To commemorate his 98th birthday, let’s have a look at his all-time superhit dialogues that are still etched in our minds.
Best dialogues of Tragedy King:
Jab amir ka dil kharab hota hai na...Toh gareeb ka dimag kharab hota hai...- NAYA DAUR
Ek kranti marega..toh hazaar kranti paida honge...- KRANTI
Kaun kambhakht hai jo bardasht karne k liye peeta hai...main to peeta hoon ki bas saan le sakun...- DEVDAS
Mohabbat jo darti ho wo mohabbat nahi, ayaashi hai...gunah hai...-MUGHAL-E-AZAM
Insaan jab andha ho jata hai, toh usko rat aur din ke farak me tameez nahi rehti...-KARMA
