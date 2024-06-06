CEC Rajiv Kumar To Present List Of Newly-Elected MPs To President Murmu For Formation Of 18th Lok Sabha

X | DD India (File Pic)

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday to present the comprehensive list of newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) to start the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha. After that President will invite the largest party to form the government.

On Wednesday the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader for the third time. This decision was taken during a crucial meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

The NDA leaders expressed their admiration for Prime Minister Modi's leadership and the progress made by the nation under his guidance over the past decade.

President Murmu Dissolves The 17th Lok Sabha

In the meantime, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

"The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024, and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

PM Modi Tenders His Resignation Along With His Council Of Ministers

On the same day, PM Modi tendered his resignation along with his Council of Ministers to President Murmu. The President accepted the resignation and requested that the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers continue until the new government assumes office.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.