CCTV security at 983 rly stations, 200 in first phase

New Delhi: The Railway Board on Wednesday announced installation of the video surveillance system for security at 983 railway stations across the country under the Nirbhaya funds, with analytics and facial recognition mechanism.

This will be the Internet Protocol (IP)-based system at the waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance and exit, platforms, foot over bridges and booking offices. RailTel, a mini-ratna PSU of the Railway Ministry, has been entrusted with the work.

A Railway spokesman said the Railways were allotted Rs 250 crore from the Nirbhaya fund for installation of the system with cameras that can ensure clear images. The purpose is increased safety of women. He said the recording of the video feeds from CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days for playback and important videos even for longer duration.

RailTel chairman Puneet Chawla said the system will be installed in the first phase at 200 stations and as of date, the work has been already completed at 81 stations across the country. He said the system will be extended to other stations as well as the coaches soon.

He said the video surveillance system has been already installed at 10 Railway stations in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. These stations are: Bhavnagar terminus, Udhna, Valsad, Veraval, Navsari, Vapi, Viramgam and Gandhidham in Gujarat and Nagda in Madhya Pradesh.

VASCO NETWORKED: The South Western Railway also commissioned the CCTV system at six major stations, including Vasco-da Gama in Goa with installation of as many as 36 cameras, and 20 stations will be covered by this month end. The cameras will be monitored by the security personnel not only from the station control rooms but also from the central security control rooms located at the divisional HQs of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubbani.

Giving an idea of the extent of the coverage to leave no spot uncovered, officials said Bengaluru has 71 cameras, Mysuru 34, Belagavi 36, Ballari 33, Bengaluru Cantt 21, Bangarpet 36, Hassan 36 and Yesvantpur 35.