CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found on the banks of Netravati River

CCD founder's body was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru, reported news agency ANI. Police has said that the body was washed ashore the Nethravathi river. "A body has been found which appears to be of Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha," Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada told PTI. Siddhartha, 60, went missing since Monday evening from the road bridge between Ullal and Mangaluru over the river around 7 p.m. as his car driver Basavaraj Patil told the police.

Siddhartha left Bengaluru on Monday afternoon to Sakleshpur near Hassan where he has a house and one of his coffee estates. As it was on way to Mangaluru, he told Patil to drive towards Mangaluru after a short break at Sakleshpur to fresh-up. Siddhartha is the elder son-in-law of senior BJP leader, S.M. Krishna, who was External Affairs Minister in the UPA-2 government (2009-12) and state Chief Minister (1999-2004) when in the Congress.