CCD founder missing: Karnataka BJP MPs meet Amit Shah; seek help to trace VG Siddhartha

New Delhi: A group of Karnataka BJP MPs led by Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah and sought central help to trace missing Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V G Siddhartha.

Karandlaje informed the Home Minister that Siddartha is a resident of her Udupi-Chikmagalur parliamentary constituency and he is found to be missing since July 29 from Dakhina Kannada district of Karnataka.

The state government has already started search operations in the Netravati bridge area. Since it is raining in the coastal Karnataka, the water level in the river has gone up to a serious level, she said in a representation made to Shah.