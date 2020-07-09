CBSE Syllabus outrage: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal clears the air over omission of 'secularism..."

Amidst the rising criticism over the omission few topics in the updated syllabus by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal has now come up with an explanation and said that the exclusions are merely a one-time measure for exams to reduce stress on students.
After the notification of syllabus reduction by CBSE, several people criticised the move over the omission of chapters like secularism, nationalism and citizenship (Political Science, Class 11).
After the controversy, the minister, on Thursday, took to Twitter and wrote, "Education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated."
Check out his tweet here:
"While it is easy to misconstrue exclusion of 3-4 topics like nationalism, local government, federalism, etc. and build a concocted narrative, a wider perusal of different subjects will show that this exclusion is happening across subjects," wrote Pokhriyal, while commenting on the matter.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) rationalised the syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 to reduce course load of students amid the COVID-19 crisis Tuesday.
As per the CBSE, the curriculum was rationalised while retaining the core elements.
"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce the course load for the students of classes 9 to 12," Pokhriyal tweeted on Tuesday.
