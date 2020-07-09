CBSE Syllabus outrage: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal clears the air over omission of 'secularism..."

Amidst the rising criticism over the omission few topics in the updated syllabus by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal has now come up with an explanation and said that the exclusions are merely a one-time measure for exams to reduce stress on students.

After the notification of syllabus reduction by CBSE, several people criticised the move over the omission of chapters like secularism, nationalism and citizenship (Political Science, Class 11).

After the controversy, the minister, on Thursday, took to Twitter and wrote, "Education is our sacred duty towards our children. Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated."

Check out his tweet here: