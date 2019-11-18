CBSE Recruitment 2019: Notification 357 vacancies for multiple posts released; check at cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification to invite online applications for various posts of Group A, Group B and Group C. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at on CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in. All candidates must apply for the CBSE recruitment on or before 16 December 2019. The application process began on 15 November 2019.

As per the official notification, a total of 357 vacancies are available for the posts of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of Vacancies: 357

GROUP- A

Assistant Secretary - 14 Posts

Analyst (IT) - 14 Posts

Assistant Secretary (IT) - 7 Posts

GROUP- B

Junior Hindi Translator - 8 Posts

GROUP- C

Junior Assistant - 204 Posts

Senior Assistant - 60 Posts

Stenographer - 25 Posts

Accountant - 6 Posts

Junior Accountant - 19 Posts

Steps to apply for CBSE recruitment 2019:

Step 1. Go to CBSE's official website.

Step 2. On the home page, select the link 'CBSE Recruitment 2019 Advt Apply Online,' under the 'In Focus' category.

Step 3. A new page will open on the display screen.

Step 4. Before proceeding with the application process, read all the instructions carefully.

Step 5. In case you are a new user, create your registration ID by clicking on the start tab. Give all the required information.

Step 6. Once your registration ID is created, go back and press the log in the tab.

Step 7. A new page will pop up on the display screen.

Step 8. Give your credentials and log in.

Step 9. Provide all the required information in the application form and upload all supporting documents too.

Step 10. Pay the required application fees.

Step 11. Download the application form and keep a copy for future reference.