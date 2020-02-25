CBSE postpones board exams at 86 centres in North East Delhi amidst violence

Amidst the violence in North East Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have postponed board exams for Class 10 and 12, scheduled tomorrow i.e, Wednesday, February 26.

In a press note, the CBSE informed that 86 centres in North East Delhi will remain shut on the day. However, the exams will be conducted as usual in the rest of Delhi.

The Class 10 students had English exam, while the Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media on Wednesday.