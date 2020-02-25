CBSE postpones board exams at 86 centres in North East Delhi amidst violence

Amidst the violence in North East Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have postponed board exams for Class 10 and 12, scheduled tomorrow i.e, Wednesday, February 26.
In a press note, the CBSE informed that 86 centres in North East Delhi will remain shut on the day. However, the exams will be conducted as usual in the rest of Delhi.
The Class 10 students had English exam, while the Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media on Wednesday.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had requested the CBSE to postpone the board exam due to the violence in the national capital, which has claimed 13 lives so far.
Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all private and government schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday. He added that all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.
"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted.
