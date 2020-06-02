CBSE exams to be conducted from July 1 to 15; details on board exam centre change released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Tuesday said that the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 1 to July 15 in the respective schools of the candidates. However, if the candidates have migrated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has fixed one school in a district as a nodal examination centre. The students are asked to make a request for the board exam centre change through their schools to the Board.

Here are some of the important conditions given by the CBSE:

1. Change of centre in the same district will not be allowed

2. NCT of Delhi will be considered as one district for this purpose hence change of examination centre from one district of Delhi to another district of Delhi will not permitted.

3. Change of examination centre will be allowed only in the district in which the applicant has shifted to, and in which CBSE is having affiliated schools.

4. Provided in case, a student is presently staying in a district in which there is no CBSE affiliated school, an examination centre in neighbouring district will be allotted.

5. In the containment zone, no examination centre will be permitted. In case of schools falling in containment zones as on date, examination centre of the students of these schools will be allotted outside the containment zone.

6. No examination will be conducted for the students studying in CBSE affiliated schools situated outside India (abroad) because of restrictions imposed by their Governments. Their result will be declared as per the assessment scheme to be decided by the Board.

7. Last date of any activity will not be changed under any circumstances.

8. Once option is exercised by candidate/school for change of examination centre, no change will be allowed thereafter

9. No request for reconduct of examination will be entertained.

There are no CBSE affiliated schools in the following districts, hence no examination centres will be centre will be fixed in the following districts: