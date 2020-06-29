CBSE CTET 2020 exams scheduled for July 5 postponed; new dates to be notified soon

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by CBSE, has been postponed, according to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

On Monday, CBSE said that the new dates will be notified soon. "All candidates registered for CTET July 2020 examination are again informed that the exam scheduled for 5th July, 2020 has been postponed. The next date will be notified later," CBSE said on Twitter.