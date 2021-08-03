CBSE Class 12 results 2021: Dates to conduct improvement, compartment exams announced by board on cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the dates for conducting improvement and compartment exams, three days after declaring CBSE Class 12 exam 2021 results.
As per the circular released CBSE, he board will conduct examinations for Class 12 students between August 16 and September 15.
The CBSE on Monday notified that "Class 12th students who are not satisfied with the marks, awarded based on the 'Policy of Tabulation' will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board. Marks scored in the later examination will be considered as final."
Check the full notification here:
This year, maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.
The results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.
"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.
The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.
A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent.
As many as "6149 students have been placed in compartment," the official said.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.