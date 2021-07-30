CBSE Class 12 result: Girls outshine boys; over 70,000 students score above 95 percent

Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

The results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent.

As many as "6149 students have been placed in compartment," the official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

Students can check their results at official websites. However, the website may crash or work slowly due to several students checking the results at the same time.

In such a scenario, the results can be accessed through the following websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker app

UMANG app

IVRS

SMS

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for the Class 12 result will be decided based on student's performance in Class 10 (30%), Class 11 (30% ) and Class 12 (40%)

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2021 were cancelled earlier this year.

The students can download DigiLocker to get their documents like digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates digitally.

Steps to download the certificates:

Check CBSE SMS on the mobile number registered with CBSE. Use this mobile number to login to the accounts. Enter the OTP received on registered Mobile Number Enter the security PIN and login. You will now be able to view your certificates

For students' whose accounts could not be created (due to incorrect mobile numbers or any other reason), they need to sign up on DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar numbers.

If students face any difficulty performing these steps, they may write at support@digitallocker.gov.in

To download these documents, students can either download the app or can log in online from the web page of DigiLocker by visiting the website.