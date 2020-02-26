CBSE Class 12 exams scheduled for Feb 27 postponed amid violent clashes in Delhi

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said parents would not want to send their children to that area for the exams as the death toll has gone up and the situation has worsened since Tuesday in north east Delhi.

The court said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) needs to take an "immediate" decision by evening regarding changing the centres or postponing the exams of class 10 and 12 which are to be held this week -- on February 27, 28 and 29.

The judge said CBSE should not wait for inputs from the police or the ministry to take a decision.

The court asked the CBSE to come with a plan for holding the re-scheduled exams by keeping in mind the entrance tests of class 12 students which would most likely be held in April.

It also directed the CBSE to inform the public by 6 pm its decision regarding the exams scheduled to be held this week, saying the matter cannot be heard each day on the issue of postponing the exam to be held the next day.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE had informed the court that the exams to be held in 86 schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday have been postponed.

It also said that a decision regarding Thursday's exams would be taken by evening.