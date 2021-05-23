CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asks state govts to send detailed suggestions by May 25

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses, took place on Sunday. The Education Ministers of States and Union Territories, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders, in presence of Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, after the meeting, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and thanked all those who attended the meeting. He has requested the state governments to send their detailed suggestions by May 25.
"I thank all the Hon'ble Chief Ministers, Education Ministers, and officers associated with the world's largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Hon'ble Minister of Defence Shri @rajnathsingh Ji," Pokhriyal wrote. "As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," he added.
The Union Education Minister said he is confident that an "informed and collaborative" decision will be taken at the earliest. "I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest," he tweeted. "I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us," Pokhriyal added.
According to an NDTV report, the CBSE has suggested two options for the exams.
First option: The exams can be conducted within a period of three months, which includes one month of pre-exam activities and two months for the exams and declaration of results.
Second option: 90-minute exams will be held for 19 major subjects. The students have to appear in one language and three elective subjects only.
Besides, Pokhriyal will share information about the exam format and the CBSE Class 12 board exam dates on June 1, said an India Today report.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)