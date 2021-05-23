CBSE Class 12 Board Exams: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asks state govts to send detailed suggestions by May 25

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to discuss the conduct of CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses, took place on Sunday. The Education Ministers of States and Union Territories, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders, in presence of Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter and thanked all those who attended the meeting. He has requested the state governments to send their detailed suggestions by May 25.

"I thank all the Hon'ble Chief Ministers, Education Ministers, and officers associated with the world's largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Hon'ble Minister of Defence Shri @rajnathsingh Ji," Pokhriyal wrote. "As envisioned by the Hon'ble PM, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by 25th May," he added.