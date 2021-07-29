CBSE Class 10, 12 results expected soon; Steps to download certificates at digilocker.gov.in

The results for CBSE Class 10 and 12 students are expected to be declared soon on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in.

The board has asked students to download DigiLocker to get their documents like digital mark sheet, passing and migration certificates digitally.

Steps to download the certificates:

Check CBSE SMS on the mobile number registered with CBSE. Use this mobile number to login to the accounts. Enter the OTP received on registered Mobile Number Enter the security PIN and login. You will now be able to view your certificates

For students' whose account could not be created (due to incorrect mobile numbers or any other reason), they need to sign up on DigiLocker and link their Aadhaar numbers.

If students face any difficulty performing these steps, they may write at support@digitallocker.gov.in

To download these documents, students can either download the app or they can log in online from the web page of DigiLocker by visiting the website.

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

The Class 12 result will be decided based on student's performance in Class 10 (30%), Class 11 (30% ) and Class 12 (40%)

In view of the uncertain conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback obtained from the various stakeholders, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2021 were earlier cancelled.