CBSE class 10,12 datesheet for compartment, improvement exam released on cbse.gov.in; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases the datasheet for class 10 and 12 compartment cum improvement exams.

Class 10 and 12 students who have failed or are unhappy with their scores can appear for these exams, which will begin on August 25.

Candidates appearing for Improvement or Compartment exams based on the result declared in will have to register at the registration portal.

This year, the number of students placed under compartment in class 10 went down by over 88 per cent since last year. According to CBSE data, a total of 17,636 students were placed under compartment in class 10. Last year, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019.



Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 09:26 PM IST