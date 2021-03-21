CBSE board exams 2021: Here's how you can change your exam centre

Considering the issues faced by students due to COVID-19, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed Class 10 and Class 12 students to change the centre for the upcoming board exams.

“Because of COVID pandemic, some students of Class 10, Class 12 along with their families have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear for the practical examination or theory examination from the examination centre from where the students are registered for board examinations,” read the notice by CBSE.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 theory examination dates have been revised, announced by the board on Friday. The dates for CBSE Class 12 theory examinations have been changed from May 4 to June 11 to May 4 to June 14, 2021. Also, the board has released guidelines for the conduct of practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students.

Steps to change your centre: