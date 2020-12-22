CBSE Board Exam 2021: Education minister to go live with teachers today; click here for more details

Amid Covid-19, a large number of students are worried about the upcoming CBSE Board exams.

Thus to address all queries of students with regard to CBSE class 10 and 12 exams, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today will hold a live webinar to interact with teachers from across the country.

Earlier, on December 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal fielded the questions of the students at a live interactive session and assured them that they will return to school soon as the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving. Presently, 17 states have decided to reopen schools, he informed.

Pokhriyal is now scheduled to go live with teachers on December 22.

In a recent tweet, he said, "My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me, " he said adding a hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive