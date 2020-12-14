CBSE Board 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Latest update on exams dates and admit cards

After the interaction with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on December 12 has once again invited teachers for online interaction on December 17.

Earlier, during the discussion on December 10, Pokhriyal spoke on several topics including postponing of exams, mode of exam to reopening of schools. He said that there is no plan to cancel the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 and holding multiple sessions of JEE Main will be considered.

However, during his interaction on December 17, Pokhriyal will talk about CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams and he may make some announcement regarding the dates of the exams.