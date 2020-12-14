CBSE Board 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Latest update on exams dates and admit cards

After the interaction with students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders on December 10, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on December 12 has once again invited teachers for online interaction on December 17.
Earlier, during the discussion on December 10, Pokhriyal spoke on several topics including postponing of exams, mode of exam to reopening of schools. He said that there is no plan to cancel the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021 and holding multiple sessions of JEE Main will be considered.
However, during his interaction on December 17, Pokhriyal will talk about CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams and he may make some announcement regarding the dates of the exams.
During the last interaction, while answering a question on the cancellation of exams for the year 2021 due to pandemic, Pokhriyal said that there is no question of cancellation. "NEET 2021 would be conducted," he added.
On whether next year's NEET will be conducted online or offline mode, he said that the ministry is open to looking at the possibility of conducting the exams in online mode. However, he did not mention the date of the exam.
When asked about multiple sessions of the Engineering entrance exam - JEE, Pokhriyal said that the government is discussing holding JEE Main 2021 three or four times next year.
