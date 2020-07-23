CBI witnesses liars: Joshi

Lucknow: Dubbing prosecution witnesses in the Babri demolition case as “liars”, veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday asserted before a special CBI court he was innocent and implicated in the case by the then Congress govt at the Centre.

The 86-year-old leader pleaded innocence, making his statement through vi­d­eo conference to the court of Special Judge SK Yadav.

Joshi accused the then central govt of “falsely” implicating him out of “political vendetta”. He refuted the prosecution evidence saying they all were “false and inspired by political reasons”. “The entire probe was conducted under the political influence and he was charged based on false and fabricated evidence.”

Shankaracharya objects to ‘Bhoomi Pujan Mahurat’

Ayodhya: The Jyotishpeetha­d­heeshwar and Dwarka Shardapithadheeshwar, Jagad­guru Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati has questioned the "muhurat" of August 5 for laying the foundation stone of the Ram temple. The Shankaracharya said generally good work is initiated in the ‘Uttam Kaal’ section of the Hindu calendar. “The August 5 date falls in the Dakshi­na­yan Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. August 5 is the second date of Krishna Paksha. In the scriptures, the beginning of the construction of the home / temple in the Bhadrapada month is prohibited,” he said.