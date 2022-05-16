CBI summons TMC MLA Paresh Pal in connection with its investigation into murder of BJP activist

Kolkata: CBI on Monday summoned TMC MLA Paresh Pal over the alleged murder of BJP cadre Abhijit Sarkar on May 2 last year after the Assembly election results were declared.

According to CBI sources, Pal has been asked to visit the CGO complex on Wednesday.

No sooner was Pal summoned than TMC slammed the BJP and the central agency.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh questioned that is there any new way to get people summoned by CBI and also that then he would also ask the CBI to quiz Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for being charge-sheeted in both Saradha ponzi scam and Narada bribery scam.

“There must be something, otherwise how will the CBI suddenly summon Paresh Pal two days after the elder brother of Abhijit agitated outside the CBI office in CGO complex. If a new way is started by CBI then I will also agitate and urge the central agencies to quiz Suvendu Adhikari,” said Ghosh.

It can be noted that on last Saturday Abhijit’s elder brother Biswajit Sarkar sat for a hunger strike outside CGO complex alleging that the CBI is not interrogating the TMC leaders behind his brother’s ‘murder’.

“There are two types of people. One is those who had killed my brother and second is those who got my brother killed. TMC MLA Paresh Pal and local councilor Swapan Samaddar is behind my brother’s murder. They should be punished,” said Sarkar.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim claimed that there was no incidence of post-poll violence.

“The BJP workers are dying as they are committing suicide due to depression. Ahead of the Assembly election last year, BJP had given tall promises to its cadres and now no BJP leaders are taking phone calls. Out of sheer depression, they are committing suicide,” claimed Hakim..

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that Hakim can speak about the BJP cadre’s depression as BJP workers and TMC workers are ‘same as they keep on switching sides’.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed, “If Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can become painter and poet then it is natural that her party member is a psychologist for which he is commenting about depression.”

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee however once again claimed that ‘heavyweight’ TMC leaders are behind the post-poll violence in the state.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 08:27 PM IST