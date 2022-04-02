CBI summons TMC leader Anubrata Mandal again for questioning in cattle smuggling case

Kolkata: After the division bench of Calcutta High Court squashed his plea, TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal was once again summoned by CBI on April 6 over his alleged connection in the cattle scam.

According to the CBI sources, Mandal is asked to be present before the agency office at Nizam Palace on April 6 at 11 am.

Mandal, however, said that he will cooperate with the CBI over the quizzing over cattle scam.

The division bench of Calcutta High Court on March 28 had squashed the request of Mandal for protection from the CBI’s action against him.

Single bench of Calcutta High Court had on March 10 refused to give protection to him over quizzing by the CBI.

Challenging the verdict of the single bench of Calcutta High Court, Mandal on March 13 moved the division bench of Chief Justice to seek protection from the court against ‘severe’ action by the CBI.

After failing to visit CBI at their headquarters at Nizam Palace twice, the CBI had for the third time summoned Mandal was summoned third time and was asked to be present at their headquarters on March 14.

It can be recalled that earlier Mandal also got protection from the High Court after the CBI had summoned him over the post-poll violence issue.

According to CBI sources, one Gaurav Sarkar of Illambazar was killed during post-poll violence for which they want to Mandal.

The High Court on February 2 had directed the CBI to seek court’s permission before taking any ‘strict’ action against Mandal.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:20 PM IST